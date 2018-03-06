Dünyanın en pahalı düğün pastası! Tam 1 milyon dolar

Ta dah! The big reveal! Introducing the million dollar bride!!!!! Inspired by arabian influence this was her in the beautiful @rafflesdubai where she was created. She was revealed today @thebrideshow I'm too tired for hashtags but she is so worth it ! Will post detail images later need skeep now sshhhh
These fellas have been just amazing this week and infact all my @rafflesdubai family @doxisbekris @wolfgang_wagenleitner including my gorgeous friend @gsidky and the most lovely and organised fella ever! @amrshehata3 we have done so many showcases together over the years. I think this maybe the craziest yet! Certainly the tastiest that's for sure. With that amazing hazelnut cake of yours, The #milliondollarbride is certainly lovely inside and out! #lovedubai #loveraffles #homeawayfromhome #uae #middleeasternhome #style #family #luxuryhotelsoftheworld #stylishhotel #amazingstaff #welcome #visitrafflesdubai
Guys if you haven't been to @thebrideshow yet at the world trade centre then come and see us, it's a rather fabulous expo, the fashion show is fantastic! Such stylish exhibitors, many extremly creative designers and it's a one stop shop if you are a bride to be! VIP lounge which is rather glam and Saturday I'm cutting into the cake :( #brideshowdubai #dubai #bridedubai #fashion #weddinggowns #bridal #shopping #stylishdayout #cake #fashionshow #milliondollarbride
Last night was the big reveal of my 4th world's most expensive, the world's most expensive shoe valued at 15.1 million, this time I wasn't a one woman band and I did a collaboration with the AMAZING Chris Campbell from the @shoebakery . It was created for one of my arabian clients who had a portfolio of diamonds and wanted a unique piece of diamond art, the client loves pastries and fashion, a girl out of my own heart, Chris Campbell was my obvious partner since he is excellent at what he does and his mind set is pastry all the way! we designed the shoes together and Chris made them since he is a shoe art master, this is unusual for me since im a control freak and create everything myself with my name on it but Chris doing a WME can be life changing, I'm so glad I could present you this opportunity and let's just say you smashed it!!! #worldsmostexpensivedesigner #worldsmostexpensiveshoe #worldsmostexpensive #luxury #diamonds #diamondart #designer #caketechinques #art #artists #cakeinspo #cake #cakeartist #luxuryshoes #shoes #designeraccessories
