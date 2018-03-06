YEMEK

Dünyanın en pahalı düğün pastası! Tam 1 milyon dolar

Emeğe saygımız sonsuz tabii ama benim 1 milyon dolarım olsa ve pasta yaptırmaya kalksam o parayla şöyle bir şey kabul etmezdim, net!

Dünyanın en pahalı düğün pastası! Tam 1 milyon dolar

Bir milyon dolarlık pasta Dubai düğün fuarında çıkıyor karşımıza. Pastanın yaratıcısı ise Debbie Wingham. Wingham, en pahalı pasta tasarımcısı olarak biliniyor çünkü 50 milyon dolarlık başyapıtları bile var.

Pastadaki gelinimiz 1.82 cm boyunda. Ağırlığı ise 120 kg.

Pastayı yaparken şef, kek için 1000 adet yumurta ve 20 kg çikolata kullanmış.

19874910-collage-1518684800-650-d27ad335eb-1519221564

Pastanın üzerindeki kaplama ise 50 kg.

19874960-collage3-1518685941-650-d27ad335eb-1519221564

Pastanın üzerinde büyük bir titizlikle çalışılmış. Süslemesinde ise toplam 5000 adet şeker hamurundan çiçekler kullanılmış.

19875060-collage2-1518685563-650-d27ad335eb-1519221564 (1)

Wingham'ın dudak uçuklatan eserlerinden biri de bu yenilebilir ayakkabılar. Bu ayakkabıyı yemek istiyorsanız 15 milyon doları cebinizden çıkarmanız gerekecek.

Last night was the big reveal of my 4th world's most expensive, the world's most expensive shoe valued at 15.1 million, this time I wasn't a one woman band and I did a collaboration with the AMAZING Chris Campbell from the @shoebakery . It was created for one of my arabian clients who had a portfolio of diamonds and wanted a unique piece of diamond art, the client loves pastries and fashion, a girl out of my own heart, Chris Campbell was my obvious partner since he is excellent at what he does and his mind set is pastry all the way! we designed the shoes together and Chris made them since he is a shoe art master, this is unusual for me since im a control freak and create everything myself with my name on it but Chris doing a WME can be life changing, I'm so glad I could present you this opportunity and let's just say you smashed it!!! #worldsmostexpensivedesigner #worldsmostexpensiveshoe #worldsmostexpensive #luxury #diamonds #diamondart #designer #caketechinques #art #artists #cakeinspo #cake #cakeartist #luxuryshoes #shoes #designeraccessories

Debbie wingham (@debbie_wingham)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

pasta pastacılık

